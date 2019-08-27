Hovde says buy the dip on Synovus

Hovde Group analyst Will Curtis upgrades Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) to buy-equivalent from market perform, saying the stock represents a better value after it fell almost 40% from a peak in June 2018.

With headwinds already priced into the stock, Curtis sees "relatively low" probability of downside scenarios materializing.

Yes, "highly uncertain" macro conditions limit positive catalysts in the near-term, but “multiple expansion is still possible going forward driven most likely by steady results and improving investor sentiment,” he writes.

Boosts price target to $42 from $40; average price target is $41.29.

Curtis's recommendation contrasts with Quant rating of Neutral, and agrees with the Sell-Side average rating of Outperform (9 Buy, 4 Outperform, 6 Hold).

In the past year, Synovus has declined 31% vs. financial sector median performance of -14%.