Union corruption case involves ex-GM official

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is now ensnared in a federal investigation into corruption involving automobile industry union activity.

Former GM exec Michael Grimes is charged with wire fraud and money laundering for allegedly receiving $2M in kickbacks from UAW vendors.

"These serious allegations represent a stunning abuse of power and trust," stated GM on the indictment. The company hasn't been

The new developments in the union corruption investigation against Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) and UAW officials arrive just ahead of the negotiating period for a new UAW worker contract.