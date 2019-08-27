Union corruption case involves ex-GM official

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is now ensnared in a federal investigation into corruption involving automobile industry union activity.
Former GM exec Michael Grimes is charged with wire fraud and money laundering for allegedly receiving $2M in kickbacks from UAW vendors.
"These serious allegations represent a stunning abuse of power and trust," stated GM on the indictment. The company hasn't been
The new developments in the union corruption investigation against Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) and UAW officials arrive just ahead of the negotiating period for a new UAW worker contract.
Shares of GM are up 0.50% premarket to $36.43.
