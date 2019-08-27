Amarin up 1% premarket on continued market acceptance of Vascepa and REDUCE-IT data

In an update, Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) lists certain events and publications demonstrating the medical community's "growing interest" in using Vascepa (icosapent ethyl) in patients at risk of a cardiovascular event and the data generated in the REDUCE-IT study. Two key developments in terms of standards of care:

On August 19, the American Heart Association issued a scientific advisory stating that elevated triglycerides may be a causal factor for cardiovascular disease and that dietary supplements are not approved nor recommended to treat medical conditions. Vascepa is the only drug listed in the advisory.

Earlier this year, the American Diabetes Association updated its standards of care guidelines based on REDUCE-IT data, recommending that icosapent ethyl "be considered for diabetics with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or other cardiac risk factors on a statin with controlled low-density cholesterol (LDL-C), but with elevated triglycerides (135-499) to reduce cardiovascular risk."