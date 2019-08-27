Eaton Vance Q3 earnings beat, posts inflows

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) fiscal Q3 adjusted EPS of 90 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 87 cents and rises from 89 cents in Q2 and 82 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Net gains and other investment income related to seed capital investments contributed 6 cents per share in the quarter ended July 31, 2019 vs. 3 cents in Q2 and 1 cent in Q3 2018.

Q3 consolidated net inflows of $8.0B represent a 7% annualized internal growth rate in managed assets; compares with net inflows of $4.6B, or 4% growth rate, in Q2 and $3.7B inflows, or 3% growth rate, in the year-ago quarter.

Consolidated assets under management were $482.8B at July 31, 2019, up 3% Q/Q and up 7% Y/Y; year-over-year increase in consolidated AUM reflects net inflows of $16.2B and market price appreciation of $13.4B.

Conference call at 11:00 AM ET.

Previously: Eaton Vance EPS beats by $0.03, misses on revenue (Aug. 27)