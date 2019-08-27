Total, Qatar Petroleum sign asset transfer deals

Total (NYSE:TOT) says it signed deals to transfer some of its assets in Kenya, Guyana and Namibia to Qatar Petroleum.

In Namibia, TOT will transfer to Qatar Petroleum a 30% interest in Block 2913B while keeping a 40% stake, and transfer 28.33% in Block 2912 while retaining a 37.78% stake.

In Guyana, Qatar will have 40% of the company holding TOT's existing 25% interests in the Orinduik and Kanuku blocks.

In Kenya, TOT and Eni (NYSE:E) will transfer a combined 25% interest in Blocks L11A, L11B and L12 to Qatar.