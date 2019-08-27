Uber catalysts coming in November, says bull

Raymond James analyst Justin Patterson says Uber (NYSE:UBER) has a compelling valuation with the potential to re-accelerate revenue in H2 and 2020.

Patterson sees a gap between investor interest and the share price due to model complexity, accounting noise, lack of catalysts during the quarter, and lockup period concerns.

The analyst says catalysts could form in November with Q3 earnings and the lockup expiration.

Raymond James maintains an Outperform rating and $54 target. Uber has an Outperform average Sell Side rating.