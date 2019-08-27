Atlas Air wins arbitration in battle against pilots union

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) confirms that prevailed in a case between subsidiary Atlas Air, Inc. and the Airline Professionals Association, Teamsters Local 1224.

The arbitration decision affirms that the merger provisions of the collective bargaining agreement apply in connection with Atlas Air's acquisition of Southern Air in April of 2016. It also affirms the company’s long-standing position that the union has been in violation of the existing labor agreement by refusing to follow the merger provisions for a new joint collective bargaining agreement.

Source: Press Release