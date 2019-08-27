Philip Morris confirms merger talks with Altria

The mega-tobacco deal might be on. Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) confirms that it's in discussions with Altria (NYSE:MO) regarding a potential all-stock, merger of equals.

The company says any transaction would be subject to the approval of the two companies' boards and shareholders.

Regulators would also have their say on the deal.

Philip Morris International says it intends to make no further comment regarding the discussions unless and until it is appropriate to do so.

MO +8.15% premarket to $50.97. PM -3.55% .

Source: Press Release