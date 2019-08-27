Polymetal posts "Strong" 1H as Kyzyl mine delivers, hikes dividend by 18%
Aug. 27, 2019 9:33 AM ETPolymetal International plc (POYYF)By: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- Polymetal International (OTC:POYYF) reported 1H sales rose 20% Y/Y to $946M, driven by higher gold production
- Gold equivalent production increased 22% Y/Y to 756,000 ounces, gold sales up by 36% to 604,000 ounces, due to the Kyzyl project in Russia delivering at full capacity, producing 160,000 ounces of gold.
- The increase was partially offset by silver sales declining 15% to 10.3M ounces, and silver production fell 13% to 11M ounces.
- Average realized prices were mixed, with gold rising 1.4% to $1,332/ounce but silver down 7.3% to 15.2/ounce.
- Net earnings fell by 13% to $153M, hurt by currency exchange losses.
- Proposed an 18% interim dividend rise to $0.20/share.
- The company said that it expects seasonally lower costs, higher production and materially stronger cash flow generation in 2H 2019, and is on track to meet full year production guidance of 1.6M ounces of gold equivalent, broadly flat Y/Y.
- Polymetal was +2.8% at 1,147.50 pence early morning in London.
- Previously: Polymetal International reports 1H results (Aug. 27)