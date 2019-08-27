Bristol-Myers teams up with Presage Biosciences in cancer research project

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY +0.3% ) will collaborate with Seattle, WA-based Presage Biosciences to explore the use of the latter's CIVO platform in Phase 0 cancer studies.

CIVO, a device comprised of a microinjector and fluorescent tracking microspheres, is designed to enable intratumoral microdosing of anti-cancer agents.

BMY Head, Clinical Mechanisms Jonathan Leith says, "At Bristol-Myers Squibb we are seeking a more precise understanding of how treatments impact each patient to help inform tailored therapeutic strategies that will offer the greatest possible benefit. This collaboration may provide important insights about how our compounds work mechanistically in combination studies and help us bring forward more effective options for patients with cancer."

Financial terms are not disclosed.