Internap names Michael T. Sicoli as CFO

Internap (INAP) announces appointment of Michael T. Sicoli as the President and Chief Financial Officer, effective October 1, 2019.

Most recently, Mr. Sicoli served as CFO of GTT Communications Inc., a provider of cloud networking services to multinational clients. Prior to joining GTT in April 2015, he served as principal of MTS Advisors, LLC, a consulting and advisory services firm he founded in 2013.

Also, Mr. Aquino will serve as the Chief Executive Officer for an additional one-year term through September 19, 2020, as part of his new Evergreen agreement.