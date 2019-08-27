New direction by Papa John's seen as a positive

Aug. 27, 2019
  • Shares of Papa John's International (NASDAQ:PZZA) jump 6.15% on the open as investors seem to back the company's hiring of Rob Lynch as CEO.
  • Stephens analyst Will Slabaugh is quick to note that Lynch has a strong record at Arby's and Taco Bell of being a part of a strong comparable sales trends.
  • Papa John's suffered a branding problem due to the public comments of ex-CEO John Schnatter. "While unsure about the amount or cadence of future sales, we view the founder being further disconnected from the stock as a benefit in spite of any near term pressure caused by the selling," notes Slabaugh.
