New direction by Papa John's seen as a positive
Aug. 27, 2019 9:39 AM ETPapa John's International, Inc. (PZZA)PZZABy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Shares of Papa John's International (NASDAQ:PZZA) jump 6.15% on the open as investors seem to back the company's hiring of Rob Lynch as CEO.
- Stephens analyst Will Slabaugh is quick to note that Lynch has a strong record at Arby's and Taco Bell of being a part of a strong comparable sales trends.
- Papa John's suffered a branding problem due to the public comments of ex-CEO John Schnatter. "While unsure about the amount or cadence of future sales, we view the founder being further disconnected from the stock as a benefit in spite of any near term pressure caused by the selling," notes Slabaugh.
- Previously: Papa John's +3% after naming new CEO (Aug. 27)