Deutsche Bank rates Realty Income hold, Store Capital buy

Deutsche Bank adds two REITs to its coverage -- Store Capital (STOR +0.8% ) at buy and Realty Income (O +0.8% ) at hold.

Price target of $40 for Store Capital implies an 8.3% upside potential based on yesterday's close.

Sets price target of $73 for Realty Income, slightly below yesterday's close of $73.18.

SA Authors' average rating for Realty Income is Bullish (6 Bullish, 5 Neutral), while average Sell-Side rating is Hold (5 Buy, 13 Hold, 2 Underperform).

SA Authors' average rating for Store Capital is also Bullish (4 Bullish, 2 Neutral); average Sell-Side rating is Outperform (7 Buy, 4 Outperform, 4 Hold).