Yelp rolls out user app customization

Yelp (YELP +1.3% ) is introducing customization that will let different users see different home screens and search results based on personal preferences they log with the app.

That will allow lifestyle and dietary preferences -- such as whether one is a parent, pet owner or homeowner, or is vegetarian or vegan -- to sharpen results after being entered once instead of repeatedly.

It's created a heart symbol to indicate the new preferences and how they affect the app experience.

Personalization options are rolling out to iOS/Android app users today.