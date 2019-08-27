Liberty Tax acquires outlet business from Sears Hometown for ~$132.9M

Liberty Tax (OTCPK:TAXA -0.3% ) has entered into a definitive purchase agreement whereby Liberty Tax will acquire Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores (SHOS +33.5% ) Outlet business as well as its Buddy’s Home Furnishings Stores in an all cash transaction valued at up to ~$132.9M.

Liberty Tax intends to finance the transaction through a combination of new debt.

The sale of the Sears Outlet business is in accordance with the terms of the agreement and plan of merger between Sears Hometown and Transform Holdco LLC, which was previously announced by Sears Hometown and Transform on June 3, 2019.

As a result of the Sale, which is estimated to result in Net Proceeds of ~$121M, the merger consideration payable by Transform in the merger transaction is estimated to be ~$3.25 per share in cash, an increase of ~$1.00, or ~44.4%, from the previously announced base merger consideration of $2.25 per share.

The Sale and the merger between Sears Hometown and Transform are each expected to close in October 2019.