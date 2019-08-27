Stocks start broadly higher; 2-10 yield curve still inverted

Stocks extend yesterday's gains, after Asian shares jumped on optimism over trade negotiations between the U.S. and China; Dow +0.4% , S&P +0.6% , Nasdaq +0.7% .

Sentiment was helped as China announced measures aimed at boosting consumption, including potentially removing car-buying restrictions.

European bourses are higher, with Germany's DAX +0.9% , France's CAC +0.8% and U.K.'s FTSE +0.1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +0.9% and China's Shanghai Composite +1.3% .

But investors should remain cautious despite yesterday's strong showing, since "given the low volume and breadth on yesterday's bounce, along with China's non-confirmation of any [telephone] call, it makes sense to sell into yesterday's move until we see a break of this range," says Mark Newton, managing member at Newton Advisors.

In the U.S., an early look at the S&P 500 sectors shows materials ( +0.9% ), energy ( +0.8% ) and communication services ( +0.8% ) leading the advance.

Consumer staples ( +0.3% ), which includes initial reactions in Philip Morris International ( -4.3% ) and Altria ( +9.9% ) as the companies discuss a potential merger of equals, sits at the bottom of the early standings.

U.S. Treasury prices are mostly higher, driving some flattening activity in the yield curve, sending the 10-year yield down 3 bps to 1.52% while the two-year yield is flat at 1.55%; U.S. Dollar Index -0.1% to 97.94.