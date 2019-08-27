American Woodmark +7% post Q1 earnings

American Woodmark (AMWD +6.9% ) said that despite the difficult market, the company is pleased with financial performance in Q1.

Reported 8.5% Y/Y increase in net income to $26.9M, positively impacted by lower sales & marketing expense and interest expense.

Adjusted EPS was $2.13 compared with $2.04 last year.

Net sales decreased marginally by 0.4% to $427.4M; witnessed growth in the builder channel, offset by declines in the home center and independent dealers and distributors channels.

Adjusted EBITDA stood at $69.6M, with margin improving ~40bps to 16.3%; operating margin expanded ~95bps to 10.4%, while gross margin was down ~20bps to 22.1%

Cash provided by operating activities was $62.6M and free cash flow totaled $56M

During the quarter, the company paid down $42M of its term loan facility.

Previously: American Woodmark EPS beats by $0.17, misses on revenue (Aug. 27)