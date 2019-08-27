Libbey to reorganize some operations

Libbey (LBY -1.8% ) announced an organizational realignment plan that is aimed at reducing annual pre-tax run-rate costs by approximately $9M to $11M.

The company says the plan focuses on transformational actions and structural changes to lower its cost base, as well as improve financial performance and cash flow generation.

The plan includes a transition by Libbey to a global, functionally aligned organization to better leverage expertise and scale. Specific actions include centralizing manufacturing operations and supply chain management, integrating key e-commerce functions into the core business and decreasing the number of layers and broaden managers' spans of control to simplify decision making and improve agility and responsiveness.

Source: Press Release