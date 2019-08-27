Mallinckrodt down 9% after losing appeal in Inomax patent dispute

Mallinckrodt (MNK -8.8% ) is down in early trade in response to an appeals court ruling in favor of Praxair (LIN +0.6% ) that the latter's inhaled nitric oxide, branded as Noxivent, does not infringe on MNK's INOmax (nitric oxide) patents.

Update: MNK says it is "confident" that INOmax Total Care, its comprehensive product and service offering, is "highly valued" by customers so the success of another competitor is "by no means a foregone conclusion." It is considering all of its legal options in the matter.