Exelon upgraded at Morgan Stanley as stock pricing in no merchant value

Exelon (EXC +1.9% ) pops in early trade after Morgan Stanley upgrades shares to Overweight from Equal Weight with a $60 price target.

After backing out the utility, EXC shares price in no value for its 32 GW unregulated merchant fleet, which generates strong free cash flow, or legislation in Illinois, which could add $4/share, says Stanley analyst Stephen Byrd.

The market is mispricing EXC's merchant generation business, ExGen, according to Byrd, who also believes the stock's YTD underperformance relative to peers is overdone and provides a good entry point.

EXC's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform, while both its Seeking Alpha Authors Rating and Quant Rating are Neutral.