Food stocks crumble after weak earnings

Food stocks are getting hit after J.M. Smucker (SJM -9.7% ) disappointed with FQ1 earnings. A large drop in coffee margins and weak peanut butter pricing stood out from SJM's report.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) tops the list with a drop of 6.19% after soft earnings of its own. Other notable decliners include General Mills (GIS -3.1% ), SunOpta (STKL -1.7% ), Campbell Soup (CPB -1.6% ), ConAgra Brands (CAG -1.6% ), Ingredion (INGR -1.3% ) and Kellogg (K -1.4% ).

Kraft Heinz (KHC -1.5% ) is also retreating and is only $0.32 from its 52-week low.

