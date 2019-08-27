Food stocks crumble after weak earnings

Food stocks are getting hit after J.M. Smucker (SJM -9.7%) disappointed with FQ1 earnings. A large drop in coffee margins and weak peanut butter pricing stood out from SJM's report.
Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) tops the list with a drop of 6.19% after soft earnings of its own. Other notable decliners include General Mills (GIS -3.1%), SunOpta (STKL -1.7%), Campbell Soup (CPB -1.6%), ConAgra Brands (CAG -1.6%), Ingredion (INGR -1.3%) and Kellogg (K -1.4%).
Kraft Heinz (KHC -1.5%) is also retreating and is only $0.32 from its 52-week low.
Related ETF: PBJ.
