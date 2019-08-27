Teck warns of lost production at Trail Operations due to equipment failure

Teck Resources (TECK -0.3% ) says an electrical equipment failure at its Trail Operations zinc refinery in British Columbia could cost 20K-30K metric tons in lost production.

Teck says the equipment failure affected one of the refinery's four rectifiers and that production will be reduced by ~25% during repairs, which are expected to take as many as 20 weeks at an estimated cost of $5M-$10M.

The Trail Operations produced nearly 303K metric tons of refined zinc last year, and company guidance for 2019, provided last month, was for 305K-310K mt.