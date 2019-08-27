Origin Agritech up 4% on China collaboration

Thinly traded nano cap Origin Agritech Ltd. (SEED +4.3% ) will collaborate with the Biotechnology Research Institute of Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences (CAAS) to speed up the commercialization of genetically modified (GM) insect-resistant and glyphosate-tolerant corn in China (glyphosate is a herbicide).

The company has been working with CAAS to develop GM traits in corn for a number of years. A double stacked trait aimed at insect resistance and glyphosate tolerance is in the final stage of commercialization approval for biosafety certification.

The new agreement focuses on related research for commercialization of the double stacked trait.