Fed circling the wagons
Aug. 27, 2019 10:35 AM ETBy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor20 Comments
- The Fed fired its first shots against the president last week, with the Jackson Hole vibe being a lot more hawkish than most expected.
- Now former central bank pezzonovante Bill Dudley is out with a piece urging the Fed to explicitly state it won't bail out an administration that "keeps making bad choices on trade policy." One wonders ... Does that mean the Fed has an official opinion on what trade policy should be? Is there a Fed mandate other than inflation and growth that we haven't heard about? Isn't that the job of elected officials? Interesting stuff.