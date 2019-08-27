Sprint turns on 5G in four more metros

Sprint (S -0.7% ) has lit up its True Mobile 5G network in parts of Los Angeles, New York City, Phoenix and Washington, D.C.

That brings the number of metros with some Sprint 5G service to nine total.

The company's 5G footprint stands at 2,100 square miles, with 11M people expected to be covered in the coming weeks. In Manhattan (from Central Park to the southern tip), the company's service will cover about 1.7M people.

Sprint also announced its fourth 5G device, the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G, is available in 5G market stores and will be available online tomorrow. It comes to all Sprint retail channels Sept. 6.