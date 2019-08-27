Netflix's Scorsese film to get limited big-screen release

Netflix (NFLX -0.6% ) won't have a wide release of Martin Scorsese's The Irishman at theaters after failing to work out a deal with AMC Entertainment (AMC -2.7% ) and Cineplex (OTCPK:CPXGF).

The company reportedly softened its normal theater window before streaming to 30 days, an expansion from the 23-day window of Oscar-winning Roma, but major movie chains were looking for longer.

Some independent theater chains will still have The Irishman on the big screen when it debuts on November 1.

The highly-anticipated movie features Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, Al Pacino, Harvey Keitel, Bobby Cannavale and Ray Romano.