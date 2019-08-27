Petrobras refineries sale lures trading firms, PetroChina, Aramco - Reuters

Brazil's planned privatization of eight Petrobras' (PBR +2.3% ) refineries has lured several of the world's largest trading and oil firms as prospective bidders, Reuters reports.

Nearly 20 companies have signed non-disclosure agreements granting them access to the refineries' data and signaling that they are considering a bid, according to the report.

Among the potential bidders reportedly are trading firms Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF), Vitol and and Trafigura, local companies Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) and Raizen - a joint venture of Brazil's Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) and Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) - Chinese firms PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) and Sinopec (NYSE:SNP), and Saudi Aramco.

The deal, to be one of PBR's largest divestitures ever, would transform Brazil's oil industry and could raise $18B, according to bankers working on the deal; refining has traditionally been state-owned in Brazil.