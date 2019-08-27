Gogo closes $30M revolving credit facility

Gogo (GOGO +0.6% ) has closed a $30M asset-based revolving credit facility.

That move "provides additional buffer capital and represents another important step in the strengthening of our balance sheet and liquidity without equity dilution," says CEO Oakleigh Thorne.

"We continue to expect free cash flow improvement of at least $100M in 2019 versus 2018 and meaningfully positive annual free cash flow in 2021."

Gogo expects to keep minimum liquidity at $100M and doesn't anticipate needing additional capital, except to refinance debt obligations maturing in 2022 and 2024.