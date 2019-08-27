More on Barnes & Noble Education Q1 results

Barnes & Noble Education (BNED -1.2% ) reports Q1 revenue decrease of 5.3% Y/Y to $319.7M.

Segment revenue: Retail of $274.7M (-4.3% Y/Y); Wholesale of $72.3M (-19.6% Y/Y) & DSS of $5.4M (-5.3% Y/Y).

Segment gross margin: Retail increased 300 bps to 22.7%; Wholesale declined 110 bps to 20.6%; DSS declined 210 bps to 95.7% & Elimination also declined 320 bps to 30%.

Total gross margin increased 298 bps to 22.7% and Adj. EBITDA was negative $25.1M.

General merchandise comparable sales increase 4.9% & total comparable store sales declined 3.5%.

Revenue from BNC FirstDay increased by 46% Y/Y.

2020 Outlook: Adj. EBITDA of $90-100M; FCF of $25-$40M & Capex of ~$50M-60M.

