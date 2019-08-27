Ethereum 'almost full' as Tether eats up capacity

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin warns that the digital ledger that supports the crypto designed to be a better version of bitcoin is running out of capacity.

That means the cost of processing transaction done in the digital token Ether on the underlying blockchain may get too pricey for some users, Bloomberg reports.

Ether's network utilization has jumped to the 90% level, tracker Etherscan.io says.

Tether's taken over as a new major user of Ethereum following the popular Cryptokitties game almost two years ago, then thousands of initial coin offerings that were mostly scams and went bust.

As Tether takes up more capacity, there's less room for developers.

Ethereum, though, is working to launch Ethereum 2.0, which will require a massive overhaul of its technology.

In an effort to expand capacity, Ethereum is moving from miners to a technology called staking to verify transactions; it's also working on sharding, which will track only certain transactions instead of all transactions on the network.

Bitcoin is down 2.1% to $10,152.96; Ethereum slips 0.1% to $188.28.

