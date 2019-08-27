Chico's FAS Q2 2020 Earnings Preview

Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.00 (-100.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $513.35M (-5.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, chs has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward.