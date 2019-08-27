Tiffany Q2 2020 Earnings Preview
Aug. 27, 2019 5:30 PM ETTiffany & Co. (TIF)TIFBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Tiffany (NYSE:TIF) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.04 (-11.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.06B (-1.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, tif has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 18 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 17 downward.