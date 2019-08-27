Brown-Forman Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.37 (-9.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $773.14M (+0.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, bf.b has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.