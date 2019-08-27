European Commission looking into Google Jobs

European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager is looking into Alphabet (GOOG +0.3% )(GOOGL +0.3% ) for potential antitrust practices in its job search business.

Vestager, during a conference in Berlin, said the EC might adopt rules to rein in tech giants if they don't agree to fair competition. Google has already received $9.2B in fines across three antitrust cases.

Key quote: "And we’re looking right now at whether the same thing may have happened with other parts of Google’s business – like the job search business known as Google for Jobs."

Earlier this month, 23 European job search sites asked the EC to temporarily ban Google from unfair tactics until an investigation is completed.