DelMar Pharma down 12% after trial update

Nano cap DelMar Pharmaceuticals (DMPI -12.3% ) slumps on what appears to be average volume after announcing that its current cash resources should be sufficient to enable complete enrollment in its two ongoing Phase 2 clinical trials evaluating lead candidate VAL-083 in patients with glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), expected to happen by Q4 2020. Investors appear to have been expecting a shorter timeline or longer cash runway.

The company will update on the studies, one in China and one in the U.S., at the Society of Neuro-Oncology meeting in November and at ASCO in May 2020.