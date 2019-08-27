Echo Resources’ board “unanimously recommend” Northern Star Resources’ takeover offer

Northern Star Resources (OTCPK:NESRF -5% ) proposes to acquire the stake it does not already own in Echo Resources for up to $193M at $0.33/share.

The deal values Echo at ~$242.6M, and Northern Star is already Echo’s largest shareholder with 21.7% stake

The company says that the acquisition will allow it to consolidate the mineralization at the Yandal Gold Project for further evaluation, as well as provide with the ability to process gold at the Bronzewing processing plant, if an evaluation of a restart is successful.

In FY 2019 underlying net profit fell 15.2% Y/Y to $179.2M, and statutory net profit came in at $154.7M, down 20%, reflecting $50M investment made in Pogo operation to develop new mining areas and a new mining fleet.

Revenue increased 45% to A$1,401M primarily driven by higher average realized gold price at $1,764/ounce, +4% and 37% increase in gold sold to 781,013 ounces

Operating mine cash flow was 21% higher at $587.6M, with $361.4M in cash, bullion, and investments.

