Iron ore shipment surge widens spread between seaborne, port prices

The spread between seaborne iron ore heading to China and iron ore at China's ports has widened to the highest in at least two years, following a rise in shipments from Australia and Brazil as disrupted mines gradually come back on track.

The average so far in August of the price difference between seaborne iron ore with 62% iron content and supplies at Chinese ports was $9.42/metric ton as of Monday, the highest monthly average spread since S&P Global Platts began publishing iron ore prices for China's ports two years ago.

The widening spread between seaborne iron ore prices and port prices indicates that more cargoes are underway and mills are wary to make offers given the uncertainties in the macro economy, Reuters reports.

With increasing supplies, traders and analysts also note that mills have become more selective and now favor raw material with low phosphorous content, namely the iron ore fines from Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) and BHP.

"The uncertainties [of the economic and political situation] are drifting buyers away from taking seaborne cargoes. People don't know how much yuan would fall, so they tend to take small volume from port to reduce exposure to risks," says Richard Lu, an analyst at CRU in Beijing.

Other relevant tickers include VALE, OTCQX:FSUMF, OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY, OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY