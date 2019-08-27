Dycom Industries Q2 2020 Earnings Preview

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.82 (-21.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $857.82M (+7.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, DY has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.