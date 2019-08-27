H&R Block Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.75 (-4.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $151.35M (+4.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, HRB has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.