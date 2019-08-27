Investors size up Philip Morris-Altria development

Philip Morris (PM -9.1% ) would have an ownership stake of 58% in the new company if a merger with Altria (MO +6% ) is finalized, sources tell Bloomberg.

The deal is expected to go off without a premium to the share prices last Friday. The goal would be to close the transaction within six months.

Wells Fargo, fresh off reading the tea leaves correctly yesterday, says it sees significant value creation for Altria and Philip Morris shareholders.

Analyst Bonnie Herzog notes a merger would create the leading global nicotine company given the benefits of scale in light of the increasing importance of global integration in the current global "arms" race for reduced ­risk products and increased regulatory risks in the U.S. for vaping/nicotine levels. Cash flow benefits and geographic diversification are two other major positives.