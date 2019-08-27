Liberty Global sticks to Swiss sale despite bumps
- Amid a kerfuffle surrounding the sale of its Swiss operation, Liberty Global (LBTYA -0.5%) says it's committed to the transaction as agreed.
- Liberty agreed in February to sell UPC Switzerland to Sunrise Communications Group in a deal valuing the unit at 6.3B Swiss francs (then about $6.3B).
- Recently, Sunrise holder Freenet (OTC:FRTAY) said it would vote against a capital raise of 4.1B Swiss francs as it was dissatisfied with the UPC deal, calling it "highly unbalanced and unfavorable" for Sunrise shareholders.
- "Liberty Global is fully committed to completing the transaction as agreed," Liberty says. "The company has not had any discussions regarding amending the binding transaction terms, and has no intention or interest in doing so.
- "We are pleased with the continued turnaround by UPC Switzerland, as demonstrated in our recently published earnings announcement."