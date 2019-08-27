Baltic Dry Index continues hot streak

The Baltic Dry Index increased 2.1% to 2,213 points to mark a fourth consecutive day of gains.

Rates moved up for the Capesize (+2.2%), Panamax (+1.0%) and Handysize (+2.1%) categories.

"We are seeing strong fixture activity in both the Pacific and Atlantic markets," notes Jefferies analyst Randy Giveans.

"Market seems pretty strong for the foreseeable future as newbuilding deliveries remain minimal," he adds.

