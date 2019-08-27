A quick U.S.-U.K. free-trade deal faces hurdles - WSJ

While President Donald Trump and U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson aim to forge a free-trade deal after the U.K. exits the European Union, there are a number of obstacles to overcome, the Wall Street Journal reports.

“We’re working on a very big trade deal and I think it’s going to work out very well,” Trump said, without providing any details but adding that he expected to move forward “pretty quickly.”

First, the U.K. has to actually leave the EU; it isn't free to negotiate any trade deals while it's still part of the bloc.

Also, the U.K. won't be able to strike any deals with other countries if it still remains part of the EU customs union after Brexit.

Theresa May's Brexit deal includes an Irish backstop that would avoid a customs border between the Irish republic, which remains part of the EU, and Northern Ireland, which is part of the U.K. Johnson wants the Irish backstop removed from the deal, but the EU says it won't renegotiate.

In a poll of attitudes to the U.S., Britons expressed concerns about reduced food standards and American corporate involvement in public services.

Key among those concerns is U.S. agricultural practices such as genetically modified crops, chemically disinfected poultry, and hormone-fed cattle.

