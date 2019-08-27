New Permian pipeline startup splits WTI Midland market, traders say

WTI Midland crude prices have spiked this month at Plains All American Pipeline's (PAA, PAGP) Midland terminal compared with barrels traded at Enterprise Products Partners' (NYSE:EPD) Midland terminal, Reuters reports.

The 670K bbl/day Cactus II pipeline began commercial deliveries earlier this month, sending WTI Midland prices at Plains terminal as much as $0.50/bbl above those at EPD's terminal, according to the report, which cites traders familiar with the matter.

Price reporting agency Argus Media said yesterday it would change the way it assesses WTI Midland to exclusively reflect prices at EPD's terminal "to more closely align its assessment" with customer expectations and most spot trades, a move which could draw criticism from Plains and shippers on the Cactus II pipeline.

