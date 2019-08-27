Stock gains disappear as yield curve inverts further

Stocks erase their earlier gains as the 2-year/10-year yield curve inversion become more pronounced.

The 10-year Treasury yield sinks 5 basis points to 1.486% slipping further below the 2-year Treasury's yield of 1.531%, bringing the spread to -4.5 bps.

The S&P 500 and Dow are essentially flat, while the Nasdaq edges down 0.1% . At their highs early in the session, Nasdaq had gained 0.8%, the S&P rose 0.7%, and the Dow increased 0.6%.

Among S&P 500 industry sectors, financials ( -0.5% ) are the biggest decliner, while utilities ( +0.5% ) and real estate ( +0.5% ) outperform the broader market.

The Cboe Volatility Index, also known as the "fear index", rises 2.4% to 19.79; gold advances 0.9% to $1,550.50 per ounce.