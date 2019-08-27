Williams-Sonoma Q2 2020 Earnings Preview

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.83 (+7.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.31B (+2.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, wsm has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 3 downward.