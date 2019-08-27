Phillips-Van Heusen Q2 2020 Earnings Preview

Phillips-Van Heusen (NYSE:PVH) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.88 (-13.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.33B (flat Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, pvh has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 13 downward.