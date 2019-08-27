Ollie's Bargain Outlet Q2 2020 Earnings Preview

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.46 (+15.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $339.65M (+17.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, olli has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 6 downward.