SunTrust soothes concerns on McDonald's discounting

SunTrust takes a deep dive into the strategy of McDonald's (MCD +0.2% ) to offer consumers a buy-one-get-one for $1 promotion.

"We looked at menu pricing in six large U.S. cities and found that, on average, the total price of the buy-one-get-one for $1 deal is 8% to 14% higher than the '2 for $5' offer using the lowest and highest priced combinations of items, respectively (customers pay full price for the highest priced item of the two they chose)," reports back SunTrust analyst Jake Bartlett

Bartlett and team think the MCD buy-one-get-one for $1 promotion shows an effort to drive traffic, but also highlights the restaurant chain's focus on franchisee profitability, which is seen limiting deeper value promotions going forward and help prevent an industry-wide reversion to a deep discount-oriented promotional environment.

SunTrust keeps a Buy rating on McDonald's and price target of $246, consistent with the sell-side consensus of Outperform and above the Quant rating of Neutral.