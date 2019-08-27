Five Below Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.50 (+19.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $421.1M (+21.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, FIVE has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 6 downward.